Havas Creative wins creative mandate for Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea

Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea has awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative. As part of the mandate, Havas will be handling the creative duties for Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea and all its extensions. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Delhi office.

“Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea is powered with immunity boosting herbs. With Havas as our new creative partner, we aim to further strengthen the brand as we move forward in a category as exciting as packaged tea,” Kunal Sharma, category head, Dabur India, said.

“Winning the mandate makes our relation and commitment with Dabur India even more special after winning the integrated mandated of Dabur Honey. We hope to continue creating work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of consumers and look forward to strengthening the brand’s presence in the market,” Manas Lahiri, president, Havas Creative – North, said.

“Tea is a very interesting and a large category. And the value-added tea is going to be the next big thing in this category. We look forward to growing the brand and creating a rightful place in the market for Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea. Because indeed, who has better credentials than Dabur, to create a ‘tea that’s more than tea’ – a daily health tonic,” Ravinder Siwach, national creative director, Havas Creative, added on the association.

Dabur India Ltd is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company that has been present for more than 136 years in the country. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine brands–Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika for personal care; and Réal in the foods category.

