Havas Creative launches digital campaign for JBL

JBL has rolled out a digital brand campaign #JBLGoesTopless for its new true wireless (TWS) earbuds Wave 100. Conceptualised by Havas Creative, the film aims to create awareness about the new product and encourages consumers to explore the modern, sleek, stylish, and powerful earbuds, the company said.

The digital film showcases the convenience and the power to stay original and unique. The film depicts a protagonist who uses the JBL Wave 100 TWS.

When it comes to making new inroads into a product segment with cut-throat competition, the choices that a brand makes are crucial to the outcome, Yogesh Nambiar – head of marketing at HARMAN India, said. “With this year’s launch of the JBL Wave 100 TWS, we have taken the top down approach, quite literally. It features our first ever lidless design in the TWS segment coupled with yet another first, offering two distinct sound modes. We adopted an unprecedented route with the tagline- ‘JBL Goes Topless’. Needless to say, we are thoroughly excited about the campaign and expect to make waves in the category. We hope that music lovers will pop it, fit it, and groove with it,” he added.

For Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, JBL is creating new ground with its unique product offerings. “We wanted to show the product as a mirror of youth, vivid and bold, therefore we gave it a catchy and fresh feel. The idea behind this film was to give individuals access to technology, improve their lives through music, and encourage them to pursue their dreams,” Pawar stated.

