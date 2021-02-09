Havas Creative India wins integrated communication mandate of flybig airlines

The business will be managed out of the agency's Gurugram office

Havas Creative India has won the creative communication mandate of flybig airlines. As part of the mandate, Havas Creative will be handling integrated creative and media duties for flybig. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

The agency has kickstarted the brand’s journey with a communication that sends out a clear and targeted message – “it’s time to get ambitions soaring, it’s time to flybig” – a message that is in sync with the brand’s ambition of convenience and ease of connectivity – for people from smaller towns.

flybig is committed to the vision of regional connectivity in its role and as enabler for the development of the Tier 2-3 cities which represent the emerging India, Srinivas Rao, chief executive officer, flybig, said. “For our communication mandate, we were looking for a partner who can understand what the brand stands for and then articulate it in a manner that resonates with our target audiences. We are pleased to have found this in Havas and we look forward to their contributions in this critical phase in our journey,” he added further on the association with the agency.

“It is indeed a challenging and demanding year for the airline industry given the renewed rules, and guidelines for travel due to Covid. flybig’s unique proposition and innovative approach along with Havas Group’s combined expertise will together drive the brand journey to greater and meaningful heights,” Manas Lahiri, president – North, Havas Creative India, stated.

Promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited, flybig began its operations in December 2020. In conjunction with the UDAN initiative, flybig focuses on connecting tier 2 and tier 3 cities (Raipur, Jabalpur, Shillong, Bhopal, Rupsi, Passighat) within India.

