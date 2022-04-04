Havas Creative Group India names Samarpita Banerjee as director marketing and communications

Havas Creative Group India has appointed Samarpita Banerjee as director marketing and communications. In her new role, Banerjee will work across all agencies of Havas Creative Group India, including Havas Worldwide, Havas CX, Think Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai, and Shobiz Havas Experiential. Based out of Mumbai, she will report to Pritha Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Havas Group India. Sneha Pillai Ahuja, senior manager, marketing and communications, will continue to lead corporate communications of Havas Media Group India.

With Samarpita Banerjee coming on board, the company will be able to build stronger, more meaningful chronicles around the legacy and the future it is building, Pritha Dasgupta, CMO, Havas Group India, said. “The current momentum of Havas Group India is unparalleled. The complete transformation that the network has witnessed is not just on the back of outstanding business growth but also a result of several industry-first initiatives, such as Havas Spark, UN Unstereotype Alliance, Women Who Inspire, Women Bounce Back programme, among others. This makes Havas Group India, perhaps one of the most progressive agency networks in India that is deeply invested in making a meaningful difference to the industry and the community at large,” she added.

Banerjee is a senior journalist having worked with some of India’s most reputed print and digital media organisations and has over 10 years of work experience as a media professional. She started her journalism stint with The Times of India in 2009, where she wrote on lifestyle and culture and later moved on to cover the education sector for The Indian Express. She joined the advertising and marketing beat in 2015 with Exchange4media’s weekly magazine, Impact. In her previous role at Business Insider, she served as the deputy editor.

For Banerjee, having interacted with some of the best global and Indian minds in advertising, marketing, and media over the last six years, she wanted to experience the ad world from close quarters. “I have been following Havas Group India and its progress work for a long time. When I met Rana Barua and Pritha Dasgupta and heard about the future plans, the new initiatives, and most importantly the progressive culture they are building, I felt like being a part of this journey and building a stronger narrative. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the Havas Creative Group India and its story,” she opined.

