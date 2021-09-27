The appointment is effective immediately

Havas Creative Group India has appointed Debopriyo (Debo) Bhattacherjee as executive vice president and planning head – North. In his new role, Bhattacherjee will be responsible for providing strategic guidance to Havas Creative with a special focus on all brands of Reckitt and a portfolio of brands from the Dabur stable. He will also be spearheading many leading clients like Suzuki, Norton, Fortis, William Grants, ITC and working closely with the senior leadership team to drive new client acquisitions and ensure seamless adoption of the process of integration and collaboration across the group. The appointment is effective immediately. Based out of the Gurgaon office, Bhattacherjee will report to Neeraj Bassi, chief strategy officer, Havas Group India. “Debopriyo Bhattacherjee brings a lot of value to the team because of his passion for understanding customer concerns and finding creative solutions to business problems. I’m confident that his strategic planning skills will help us continue to achieve our goal of making brands more meaningful,” Neeraj Bassi, chief strategy officer, Havas Group India, said.

With over 17 years of work experience, Debopriyo Bhattacherjee is a strategic planner and has worked with reputed agencies in India and Southeast Asia such as Ogilvy, Dentsu, DDB, McCann, among others. He also served as the head of strategy planning for over three years in Havas at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. His expertise lies in solving business problems by sparking and nurturing creative possibilities. During his storied career, he has worked on a multitude of blue-chip accounts such as Unilever, Danone, Mondelez, L’Oréal, Coke, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Diageo, SABMiller, Carlsberg, Maxis, AXA, ICICI, PETRONAS and Tesco, among others. “With the change in consumer behaviour specially post the pandemic, the endeavour will be to keep working on creating differentiated strategies for all the leading brands of Reckitt, Dabur, Suzuki and many others,” Debopriyo Bhattacherjee stated.

Havas Gurgaon has had an amazing momentum in the last few years, Manas Lahiri, president – Havas Creative Group India, said. “Debo Bhattacherjee has both the experience and knowledge of handling brands across a wide range of categories. He has been part of the Havas network earlier and understands the culture of Integration that Havas offers to its clients. His unique perspectives and ideas will undoubtedly increase our abilities to produce interesting work for our client portfolio,” he added.

