Havas Creative bags creative mandate for Dabur Honey

Dabur Honey has awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative. As part of the mandate, Havas will be handling the creative duties for Dabur Honey and all its extensions. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the agency’s Delhi office.

The agency has kickstarted the brand’s journey with a TVC that sends out a clear message – ‘Not every honey brand has the right to be called honey.’ The film aims to inculcate a habit of checking the authenticity and credibility of a product in the minds of the consumers before purchasing and stay watchful of fake products/imitations in the market. The film calls out to its consumers advising them to look carefully before they buy.

Havas’ understanding of our market and our consumers was impressive, and we found their work creatively very exciting, Kunal Sharma, category head, Dabur India said. “As we roll out our first communication with them, it further cements our decision. Dabur Honey is the world’s number one honey brand because our consumers are loyalists and have trusted us for many generations,” he added.

According to Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, this has been one of the biggest and most prestigious wins for the agency this year. “With our Havas integrated Village model, we will continue to create path-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of its consumers. We look forward to further strengthening the brand’s legacy in the market,” he stated.

In current times, consumers have become more health-conscious than before, which has led to an increase in many ‘me too’ imitations, Ravinder Siwach, national creative director, Havas Creative, said. “The idea behind the film was to build awareness around the topic of purity and to advise consumers to be more vigilant before they make a purchase,” he explained.

