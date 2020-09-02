Hashtag Orange bags digital mandates for multiple new businesses

The agency offers services across social media strategy, SEO, SEM, influencer strategy among others

Insights-driven digital solutions agency Hashtag Orange has announced the addition of global beauty and lifestyle brands in its portfolio including Kiehl’s India and Inglot Cosmetic. Moreover, the agency has also bagged digital marketing mandates for Indian health and lifestyle brands such as Kama Ayurveda, Kapiva and Tynor India.

There has been a sizeable uptick in the demand for digital marketing wherein brands could keep a track of their investments and can map it against the measurable impact created thereafter, the agency said in a statement. “The consumer and the marketing landscape has changed significantly at the global stage and India is no exception – deployment of funds is being scrutinized at all levels with business growth emerging as the top priority.”

According to Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder, Hashtag Orange said, these are unprecedented times and brands have to be wary of their investments. “The larger objective during these times remains to create measurable marketing impact against every investment. Performance marketing enables brands to optimize their spends and generate maximum traction amongst the target audiences,” he added.

For Mukesh Vij, co-founder, Hashtag Orange, technology has played an integral role in the new-age marketing initiatives of brands, and we at Hashtag Orange, help in optimizing their efforts with our specialized offerings. “Insights from Google and Facebook coupled with the team at Hashtag Orange, have given our performance marketing program an edge. We aim to continue driving value for our partnerships in the future,” he stated.

Founded by Saurabh Kapoor and Mukesh Vij, Hashtag Orange offers services across the areas of social media strategy, content, SEO, SEM and influencer strategy, as well as technology- website creation-and development.

