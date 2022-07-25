Hashtag Orange ropes in Gauri Awasthi as chief digital officer

Digital marketing solutions provider Hashtag Orange has appointed Gauri Awasthi as chief digital officer. Awasthi will be responsible for managing client relationships, social media, SEO, and the generation of digital revenue. “We’ve started a digital transformation journey to enhance the nexus of digital and advertising. We are establishing a strong digital presence for our partner brands through content creation, marketing, advertising, and technological solutions at Hashtag Orange,” Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, said.

With over 20 years of experience, Awasthi has worked with many companies such as Fabindia, Amazon, Samsung, and HCL. She played a crucial role in driving digital transformation strategies and brand advocacy marketing with programmatic media for these companies. Today, content consumption and consumer behavior have changed dramatically as a result of the evolution of social and digital media, Gauri Awasthi, CDO, Hashtag Orange, stated. “We have entered an era in which technology has become predominant. I am looking forward to joining the Hashtag Orange team and increasing its digital avenues by optimizing its innovative, cutting-edge digital offerings,” she added.

Incepted in 2018, the Gurugram-based agency, Hashtag Orange, is a digital marketing solutions provider. Founded by Mukesh Vij, Hashtag Orange offers 360-degree digital marketing solutions right from product discovery to sales and services. Hashtag Orange has proven expertise in social media, digital marketing, website and app development, performance and influencer marketing, online sales, brand marketing, and e-commerce. Hashtag Orange aims to help brands achieve their goals with robust digital marketing solutions. “Awasthi brings with her an in-depth understanding of digital medium on one hand and on the other hand, has been on the client side and she understands the pulls and pressures of business while building brands. We believe that her varied experience will come in handy in aiding and abetting our clients in creating brand wealth,” Sridharan Iyer, head, strategy, Hashtag Orange, opined.

Read Also: Bombay Hemp Company unveils new brand identity

R

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook