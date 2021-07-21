Hashtag Orange ropes in Ankoor Dasguupta as vice president, media

Dasguupta has been a part of various cultures and teams in large corporations, MNCs and start-ups

Digital communication agency Hashtag Orange has appointed Ankoor Dasguupta as vice president, media. “I am confident that Ankoor will be able to deliver value to our clients through his diverse category experience and deep understanding of digital media,” Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said on the appointment.

Dasguupta has been a part of various cultures and teams in large corporations, MNCs and start-ups. In a career spanning over two decades, he has worked with GECIS, media houses such as Times of India, India Today Group. Besides these, he has also worked with Yahoo, Networkplay Media, AdColony, Comexposium India, SHEROES, DDB Mudra. Dasguupta has been instrumental in the launch of reputed events and success stories such as ad:tech, iMedia Summits, Modern Marketing Summit and TechCrunch in India. He is also certified by Dale Carnegie in Mentoring to Develop Talent.

“I am delighted to be a part of the vibrant Hashtag Orange family and look forward to working with the wonderful team in our growth journey,” Dasguupta added in his new role.

Hashtag Orange is a new-age digital agency that helps solve its clients business problems through creative, tech, and media solutions. The team comprises skilled professionals with expertise in social media strategy, content creation, films, motion graphics, paid media, SEO, SEM, influencer marketing, website and app creation and development.

Hashtag Orange portfolio includes B2B and B2C brands such as GMR, GLS, Wildcraft, Snickers, Starbucks, Tasty Tales, Vivo, Forest Essentials, Arata, Bharti AXA, Max Life, Carrier AC, Kama Ayurveda, OLX Cash my car, Nicobar, Toyota, The Moms Co, Kiehls India, HoneyWell, Kapiva to name a few.





Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook