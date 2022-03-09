Hashtag Orange bags digital marketing mandate of Lovely Professional University Online

The agency will handle social media, creative, SEO and media for LPU Online through its Gurgaon office

Digital communication agency Hashtag Orange has won LPU Online’s digital marketing mandate. The agency announced the addition of the educational brand to its portfolio and that it will handle the social media, creative, SEO and media for LPU Online through its Gurgaon office. Hashtag Orange will help the University in achieving its goals with a digital marketing strategy customised with the trend of studying anytime from anywhere.

“Our motto is to establish the brand as the new way of learning while keeping its educational roots intact. The Hashtag Orange team is working closely with the LPU Online team to create good work together,” Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, stated.

“The creative and strategic capabilities of the agency blend in with our motto to offer the same degree, now online. Through this collaboration, we envision LPU Online transforming the lives of several students across the world,” Ginni Nijhawan, senior director, LPU Online, said on the association with the agency.

Hashtag Orange is a Google premier partner and a Facebook partner managed agency, and has expertise across social media strategy/content, paid media- FB/ Google, SEO, SEM, influencer strategy, execution, and tech based development of websites and applications.

The agency’s brand portfolio includes a mix of both B2C and B2B segment for several global and Indian brands such as GLS, Wildcraft, Snickers, Starbucks, Vivo, Forest Essentials, Arata, Bharti AXA, Max Life, Carrier AC, Kama ko Ayurveda, OLX Cash my car, Nicobar, Toyota, The Moms Co, Kiehls India, HoneyWell and Kapiva among other such brands.

