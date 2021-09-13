Hashtag Orange bags digital mandate for Mufti

Hashtag Orange portfolio includes brands such as GMR, GLS, Wildcraft, Snickers, Starbucks, Vivo, among others

Hashtag Orange, a full service digital communication company, has won the digital mandate for Mufti. As part of the win for Hashtag Orange, the agency will be responsible for website management, creative, SEO and media.

“We at Hashtag Orange follow a holistic approach to augment a brand’s digital business by combining elements across media, communication, user experience, data and insights, technology, and innovation. I am sure we will be able to help the brand achieve its goal while making an impact in the market with our customised strategies,” Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange said on the win.

Launched in 1998, Mufti today has established itself as a menswear brand that is able to feel the pulse of its target market and reflect the same in its product offering. Mufti has successfully crafted an identity that has made it synonymous with trendy casual wear.

“We are confident that with the ever-changing digital scenario, Hashtag Orange with their experience and in-depth understanding of the consumer of our country will be able to develop a robust digital strategy for our brands and add momentum to all our marketing initiatives,” Kamal Khushlani, founder and managing director, Mufti, added.

Hashtag Orange is a Google Premier Partner and a Facebook Partner Managed full service digital agency and has expertise in social media strategy, content, paid media- FB/ Google, SEO, SEM and influencer strategy and execution, and technology- website and app creation and development. Hashtag Orange portfolio includes B2B and B2C brands such as GMR, GLS, Wildcraft, Snickers, Starbucks, Vivo, Forest Essentials, Arata, Bharti AXA, Max Life, Carrier AC, Kama Ayurveda, OLX Cash my car, Nicobar, Toyota, The Moms Co, Kiehls India, Honey Well, Kapiva among others.

