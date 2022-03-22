Hashtag Orange appoints Amit Shankar as co-founder and CCO

Shankar previously worked at Famous Innovations, where he served as the head of creative at the agency’s Gurugram office

Hashtag Orange has appointed Amit Shankar as its co-founder and chief creative officer. Previously, he worked at Famous Innovations, where he served as the head of creative at the agency’s Gurugram office.

Shankar brings to the table an experience of over 25 years. His advertising portfolio includes tenures at agencies such as Publicis, J. Walter Thompson, Contract and Grey (including Trikaya). Among the brands he has contributed to and helped build, are Microsoft, Windows XP, Honda, Hyundai, General Motors, Monte Carlo, Pernod Ricard, Pedigree, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Times of India, Nestle, ITC, Government of India, Whirlpool, SpiceJet, Hindustan Times, among others.

The best thing about advertising is that it unfolds a whole new chapter, every time one looks forward to breaking the continuum, Shankar said. “Being a technology-driven agency, Hashtag Orange offers a rich playfield for ideas that ride on tech. The time is to unlearn and learn much more. I see lots of experiments, innovations and some sharp work on the cards,” he added.

“Amit is a brand in himself, and he will head our creative department. Hashtag Orange is richer in its talents to have such a creative person be a part of the journey ahead,” Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, stated on the appointment.

Digital advertising agency Hashtag Orange is a Google premier partner and a Facebook partner managed agency. It offers services across social media strategy/ content, paid media- FB/ Google, SEO, SEM, influencer strategy, execution, and tech based development of websites and applications. The agency’s brand portfolio includes a mix of both B2C and B2B segment for several global and Indian brands such as GLS, Wildcraft, Snickers, Starbucks, Vivo, Forest Essentials, Arata, Bharti AXA, Max Life, Carrier AC, Kama Ayurveda, among others.

