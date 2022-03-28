Harsh Shah elevated as the managing partner of Dentsu Webchutney

Shah previously held the position of executive vice president (EVP)

Digital creative agency Dentsu Webchutney has announced the promotion of Harsh Shah, erstwhile executive vice president (EVP), to the role of managing partner. In his new role, Shah will report into Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group, and will focus on accelerating the agency’s expansion across key business lines. He will administer new business acquisitions, large-scale campaigns, and agency operations as part of this expanded mandate.

As per the agency, Shah has been a key stakeholder in Dentsu Webchutney’s growth and culture. He started his journey with the agency in 2010 as an account manager. Since then, he has led several campaigns such as ‘Thappad – Most Reported Trailer, Saffola Heart Age Calculator, URI – Surgical Strike on Torrents and Vice – 8-bit Journo’.

Shah has risen through the ranks over the decade that he has spent at Dentsu Webchutney, Rao said. “He is a testament to the agency’s unique history of consistent homegrown leadership. I have no doubt that he is the right choice to unlock Webchutney’s exciting new phase of growth, as a key part of the wider Dentsu Creative brand. With his proven record of growing people, businesses, and culture at the agency, Shah is poised to accelerate our creative and business ambitions,” he added.

“After spending 14 years in this industry and a decade of that with Dentsu Webchutney, I can say that I have witnessed what this industry is truly capable of. I am now ready to pioneer the future for it in partnership with all the talented minds at Webchutney. The ever-evolving creative and digital landscape is a playground of possibilities and I look forward to the transition into my new role and being at the forefront of it all,” Shah stated.

