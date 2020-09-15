Harpic’s new campaign ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ highlights the importance of disinfection

The new ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ campaigns highlight the disinfection efficacy of Harpic’s products including against the Covid-19 virus

With the aim of educating its consumers on the need to disinfect toilets and bathrooms, Harpic has rolled out two new campaigns featuring Akshay Kumar. Conceptualised by Havas Media, the new ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ campaigns highlight the disinfection efficacy of Harpic’s products including against the Covid-19 virus.

Over the last 100 years, Harpic has been a champion in providing access to clean and hygienic sanitation solutions across the world, Sukhleen Aneja, CMO and marketing director, RB Hygiene, South Asia said. “Its communication has been focused on driving behavior change. With our new ‘Saaf Nahi Swachh’ campaign, we’d like consumers to adopt superior disinfection at home to keep their loved ones protected. Harpic’s range of toilet and bathroom cleaners have been found effective at killing the Covid-19 virus while being extremely water efficient vs commonly used detergents,” she added.

Being associated with Harpic has helped me reach out to Indian audiences and educate the Indian audiences on the need for optimum hygiene and sanitation, Kumar said. “During the ongoing pandemic, where everyone is aware of the need to wash hands, disinfect floors and surfaces, cleaning toilets and bathrooms that can have illness causing germs is equally important. I am certain that this campaign will be a message for consumers not just to clean but also to disinfect their bathrooms and toilets, thus avoiding the spread of infection,” he stated.

For Skand Saksena, director, research and development, RB Hygiene, South Asia, Harpic plays an important role in providing superior solutions that effectively clean and disinfect toilets/bathrooms. “Both, Harpic toilet cleaner and Harpic bathroom cleaner, have been scientifically proven to successfully kill Sars-Cov-2 virus when used undiluted. These products, therefore, play a contributory role in protecting homes and families during this tough time,” he explained.

Read Also: Network Advertising appoints Harish Shriyan and Amit Ray as executive directors

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook