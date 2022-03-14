Harpic undergoes a formulation change; launches Har Neeli Bottle Harpic Nai Hoti campaign

Reckitt India has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled encryption technology to the packaging.

Harpic has changed its original blue with a new formulation which is 20% thicker. Reckitt India has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled encryption technology to the packaging on new Harpic packs, in which consumers can scan the encrypted QR code to verify the product’s manufacturing and origin.

Harpic is committed to providing an enhanced consumer experience by bringing in new solutions that cater to the evolving consumers’ needs, Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia, Hygiene, Reckitt, said. “The new Harpic formulation is 20% thicker, enabling the consumer to spread/coat the toilet bowl with ease, leading to a cleaner, germ-free toilet. We are bringing in AI encrypted QR code technology on our packs. This technology helps consumers verify the authenticity of the product and to drive better engagement by providing them with tips and ways to keep their toilets clean and hygienic,” he added.

For Skand Saksena, R&D director, South Asia, Hygiene, Reckitt, evolving consumer needs call for improved product formulations that can provide an enhanced consumer experience. “It is our responsibility to push boundaries and continue to make Harpic a superior and preferred brand. Harpic’s new thicker formulation makes the product a lot more efficient in cleaning stains, resulting in the liquid sticking to the bowl for longer which leads to longer contact times enabling a more efficient cleaning experience. With the improved formulation, Harpic provides consumers with a superior toilet cleaning experience,” he stated.

Reckitt is the global consumer health and hygiene company. the company’s brand portfolio includes brands such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl, Clearasil, Finish, Calgon, Woolite.

Read Also: Tic Tac gives rolls out ‘Refreshingly Traditional’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook