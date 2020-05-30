Harpic Power Plus races ahead of Dettol Toilet Soaps to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 20: BARC

HUL ’s ad volume dipped by 2.1% in Week 20

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic Power Plus claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 20, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped by 2.1% in week 20 to 1,31,495 as opposed to 1,34,396 in Week 19. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also decreased its ad volumes by 23.6% to 67,418 in week 20 from 88,308 ad volumes in week 19. At third position, ITC Ltd, on the other hand, witnessed a 51% rise in ad volumes to 44,235 insertions in week 20 when compared to 29,214 ad volumes in week 19. Amul’s parent company GCMMF also recorded a 9% decline in ad volumes in week 20. Interestingly, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd entered the top 10 list and secured the fifth position in week 20 despite being absent from the list in the previous week. Inversely, also recorded a rise of 3.8% to 57,822 ad insertions in week 11. Inversely, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, which stood at the tenth position in week 19, was absent from the 20 list.

Week:19 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 134396 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 88308 3 ITC Ltd 29214 4 GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) 24608 5 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 23773 6 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 21608 7 Wipro Ltd 20267 8 Procter & Gamble Home Products 15684 9 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 15634 10 Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited 15215 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Week: 20 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers Rank Advertisers Insertions 1 Hindustan Lever Ltd 131495 2 Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd 67418 3 ITC Ltd 44235 4 GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) 22381 5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 22143 6 Procter & Gamble 19666 7 Wipro Ltd 19574 8 Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd 18695 9 Colgate Palmolive India Ltd 17162 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 16080 TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic Power Plus managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 20 with 14,408 ad insertions. Similarly, RB’s Dettol Toilet Soaps grabbed the fourth position in week 20 as its ad volumes dipped by 32.8% to 12,113 insertions. Despite decreasing its ad volumes by 18.4%, Lux Toilet Soap has retained its second most advertised brand spot in week 20 with 14,293 ad insertions. Horlicks, on the other hand, climbed up the ladder to grab the third position despite increasing its ad insertions by 0.4% in week 20. Interestingly, MPL (Mobile Premier League), which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the seventh spot in week 20 with 10,388 insertions.

Interestingly, Policybazaar.com which emerged as the third most advertised brand in week 19, was absent from the week 20 list. Similarly, Dettol Intense Cool Soap, Colgate Dental Cream Cleaner and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid which stood at the fourth, eighth and the ninth position in week 19 were absent from the week 20 list. Meanwhile, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Social Message-Star Network and ENO, made an entry to the list in week 20 at eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Week:19 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Dettol Toilet Soaps 18044 2 Lux Toilet Soap 17524 3 Policybazaar.com 15215 4 Dettol Intense Cool Soap 14884 5 Lizol 13939 6 Horlicks 12220 7 Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner 11702 8 Colgate Dental Cream 11662 9 Dettol Antiseptic Liquid 11351 10 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 10404 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

Week:20 All Platform – Top 10 Brands Rank Brands Insertions 1 Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner 14408 2 Lux Toilet Soap 14293 3 Horlicks 12270 4 Dettol Toilet Soaps 12113 5 Harpic Bathroom Cleaner 11710 6 Lizol 10472 7 MPL (Mobile Premier League) 10388 8 Lifebuoy Toilet Soap 9484 9 Social Message-Star Network 9452 10 ENO 9245 TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

