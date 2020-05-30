Harpic Power Plus races ahead of Dettol Toilet Soaps to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 20: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic Power Plus claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 20, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped by 2.1% in week 20 to 1,31,495 as opposed to 1,34,396 in Week 19. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also decreased its ad volumes by 23.6% to 67,418 in week 20 from 88,308 ad volumes in week 19. At third position, ITC Ltd, on the other hand, witnessed a 51% rise in ad volumes to 44,235 insertions in week 20 when compared to 29,214 ad volumes in week 19. Amul’s parent company GCMMF also recorded a 9% decline in ad volumes in week 20. Interestingly, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd entered the top 10 list and secured the fifth position in week 20 despite being absent from the list in the previous week. Inversely, also recorded a rise of 3.8% to 57,822 ad insertions in week 11. Inversely, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, which stood at the tenth position in week 19, was absent from the 20 list.
|Week:19 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|134396
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|88308
|3
|ITC Ltd
|29214
|4
|GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)
|24608
|5
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|23773
|6
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|21608
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|20267
|8
|Procter & Gamble Home Products
|15684
|9
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|15634
|10
|Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited
|15215
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week: 20 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|131495
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|67418
|3
|ITC Ltd
|44235
|4
|GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)
|22381
|5
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|22143
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|19666
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|19574
|8
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|18695
|9
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|17162
|10
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|16080
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic Power Plus managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 20 with 14,408 ad insertions. Similarly, RB’s Dettol Toilet Soaps grabbed the fourth position in week 20 as its ad volumes dipped by 32.8% to 12,113 insertions. Despite decreasing its ad volumes by 18.4%, Lux Toilet Soap has retained its second most advertised brand spot in week 20 with 14,293 ad insertions. Horlicks, on the other hand, climbed up the ladder to grab the third position despite increasing its ad insertions by 0.4% in week 20. Interestingly, MPL (Mobile Premier League), which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the seventh spot in week 20 with 10,388 insertions.
Interestingly, Policybazaar.com which emerged as the third most advertised brand in week 19, was absent from the week 20 list. Similarly, Dettol Intense Cool Soap, Colgate Dental Cream Cleaner and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid which stood at the fourth, eighth and the ninth position in week 19 were absent from the week 20 list. Meanwhile, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Social Message-Star Network and ENO, made an entry to the list in week 20 at eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively.
|Week:19 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|18044
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|17524
|3
|Policybazaar.com
|15215
|4
|Dettol Intense Cool Soap
|14884
|5
|Lizol
|13939
|6
|Horlicks
|12220
|7
|Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner
|11702
|8
|Colgate Dental Cream
|11662
|9
|Dettol Antiseptic Liquid
|11351
|10
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|10404
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual
|Week:20 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner
|14408
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|14293
|3
|Horlicks
|12270
|4
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|12113
|5
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|11710
|6
|Lizol
|10472
|7
|MPL (Mobile Premier League)
|10388
|8
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|9484
|9
|Social Message-Star Network
|9452
|10
|ENO
|9245
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
