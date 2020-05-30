  • MORE MARKET STATS

Harpic Power Plus races ahead of Dettol Toilet Soaps to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 20: BARC

By:
Published: May 30, 2020 12:10:27 PM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

HUL's ad volume dipped by 2.1% in Week 20

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic Power Plus claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 20, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions dipped by 2.1% in week 20 to 1,31,495 as opposed to 1,34,396 in Week 19. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who also decreased its ad volumes by 23.6% to 67,418 in week 20 from 88,308 ad volumes in week 19. At third position, ITC Ltd, on the other hand, witnessed a 51% rise in ad volumes to 44,235 insertions in week 20 when compared to 29,214 ad volumes in week 19.  Amul’s parent company GCMMF also recorded a 9% decline in ad volumes in week 20. Interestingly, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd entered the top 10 list and secured the fifth position in week 20 despite being absent from the list in the previous week. Inversely, also recorded a rise of 3.8% to 57,822 ad insertions in week 11. Inversely, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, which stood at the tenth position in week 19, was absent from the 20 list.

Week:19 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd134396
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd88308
3ITC Ltd29214
4GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)24608
5Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd23773
6Colgate Palmolive India Ltd21608
7Wipro Ltd20267
8Procter & Gamble Home Products15684
9Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited15634
10Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited15215
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week: 20 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd131495
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd67418
3ITC Ltd44235
4GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)22381
5Godrej Consumer Products Ltd22143
6Procter & Gamble19666
7Wipro Ltd19574
8Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd18695
9Colgate Palmolive India Ltd17162
10Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited16080
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic Power Plus managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 20 with 14,408 ad insertions. Similarly, RB’s Dettol Toilet Soaps grabbed the fourth position in week 20 as its ad volumes dipped by 32.8% to 12,113 insertions. Despite decreasing its ad volumes by 18.4%, Lux Toilet Soap has retained its second most advertised brand spot in week 20 with 14,293 ad insertions. Horlicks, on the other hand, climbed up the ladder to grab the third position despite increasing its ad insertions by 0.4% in week 20. Interestingly, MPL (Mobile Premier League), which was absent from last week’s top brands list, has claimed the seventh spot in week 20 with 10,388 insertions.

Interestingly, Policybazaar.com which emerged as the third most advertised brand in week 19, was absent from the week 20 list. Similarly, Dettol Intense Cool Soap, Colgate Dental Cream Cleaner and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid which stood at the fourth, eighth and the ninth position in week 19 were absent from the week 20 list. Meanwhile, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Social Message-Star Network and ENO, made an entry to the list in week 20 at eighth, ninth and tenth  position, respectively.

Week:19 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Dettol Toilet Soaps18044
2Lux Toilet Soap17524
3Policybazaar.com15215
4Dettol Intense Cool Soap14884
5Lizol13939
6Horlicks12220
7Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner11702
8Colgate Dental Cream11662
9Dettol Antiseptic Liquid11351
10Harpic Bathroom Cleaner10404
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individual

 

Week:20 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner14408
2Lux Toilet Soap14293
3Horlicks12270
4Dettol Toilet Soaps12113
5Harpic Bathroom Cleaner11710
6Lizol10472
7MPL (Mobile Premier League)10388
8Lifebuoy Toilet Soap9484
9Social Message-Star Network9452
10ENO9245
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

