scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean was the top brand on TV during Jan-Jun’22: TAM AdEx

Television ad volumes grew by 47% in Jan-Jun’22 over Jan-Jun’20.

Written by BrandWagon Online
‘Aerated Soft Drink’ category saw highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 45% followed by ‘Corporate/Brand Image’ with 2.3 times growth during Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21.
‘Aerated Soft Drink’ category saw highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 45% followed by ‘Corporate/Brand Image’ with 2.3 times growth during Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21.

Television ad volumes grew by 47% in Jan-Jun’22 over Jan-Jun’20, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. In Jan-Jun’22, ‘Food and Beverage’ was on top followed by ‘Services’ sector on the second position with 16% share. ‘Personal Accessories’ is the only new entered sector in top 10 list in Jan-Jun’22. Four out of the top 10 sectors remained on same position in both the period of Y 2022-21, which is rank 1,6,7 and 8.

Furthermore, the data showed that top 10 categories (toilet/floor cleaners, toilet soaps, milk beverages, E-com – media/ent/social, shampoos, washing powders/liquid, tooth pastes, aerated soft drink, tea, chocolates) together added 27% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22. In Jan-Jun of this year half of the category showed a positive rank shift compared to previous year of the same period. Four out of the top 10 categories were from F&B sectors.

According to the data, HUL, Reckitt and Brooke Bond remained the top three advertisers for Jan-Jun’21 and Jan-Jun’22. The top 10 advertisers together added 37% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun’22. Cadburys India, Coca Cola India and Godrej Consumer Products were in the list of top 10 advertisers with positive rank shift compared to Jan-Jun’21.

Also Read

During Jan-Jun’22, total of over 9,000 brands were present on television. Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean was the top brand on TV during Jan-Jun’22, followed by Lizol All In 1, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Ultratech Cement, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Horlicks, Clinic Plus Shampoo, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Surf Excel Easy Wash. Top 10 brands contributed 8% share of television ad volumes. 

‘Aerated Soft Drink’ category saw highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 45% followed by ‘Corporate/Brand Image’ with 2.3 times growth during Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21. ‘Ecom-Wallets’ category witnessed highest growth percentage among the top 10, which is 2.8 times in the Jan-Jun’22 over Jan-Jun’21.

‘News’ and ‘GEC’ were the most preferred channels genres on television with almost equal share of advertising. Top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of Ad Volumes during both Jan-Jun’22 and Jan-Jun’21, the data highlighted.

Also Read: Shopify merchant growth falters as weak consumer spending hits businesses

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Brandwagon