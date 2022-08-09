Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean was the top brand on TV during Jan-Jun’22: TAM AdEx

Television ad volumes grew by 47% in Jan-Jun’22 over Jan-Jun’20, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. In Jan-Jun’22, ‘Food and Beverage’ was on top followed by ‘Services’ sector on the second position with 16% share. ‘Personal Accessories’ is the only new entered sector in top 10 list in Jan-Jun’22. Four out of the top 10 sectors remained on same position in both the period of Y 2022-21, which is rank 1,6,7 and 8.

Furthermore, the data showed that top 10 categories (toilet/floor cleaners, toilet soaps, milk beverages, E-com – media/ent/social, shampoos, washing powders/liquid, tooth pastes, aerated soft drink, tea, chocolates) together added 27% share of ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22. In Jan-Jun of this year half of the category showed a positive rank shift compared to previous year of the same period. Four out of the top 10 categories were from F&B sectors.

According to the data, HUL, Reckitt and Brooke Bond remained the top three advertisers for Jan-Jun’21 and Jan-Jun’22. The top 10 advertisers together added 37% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun’22. Cadburys India, Coca Cola India and Godrej Consumer Products were in the list of top 10 advertisers with positive rank shift compared to Jan-Jun’21.

During Jan-Jun’22, total of over 9,000 brands were present on television. Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean was the top brand on TV during Jan-Jun’22, followed by Lizol All In 1, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Ultratech Cement, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Horlicks, Clinic Plus Shampoo, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Surf Excel Easy Wash. Top 10 brands contributed 8% share of television ad volumes.

‘Aerated Soft Drink’ category saw highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 45% followed by ‘Corporate/Brand Image’ with 2.3 times growth during Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’21. ‘Ecom-Wallets’ category witnessed highest growth percentage among the top 10, which is 2.8 times in the Jan-Jun’22 over Jan-Jun’21.

‘News’ and ‘GEC’ were the most preferred channels genres on television with almost equal share of advertising. Top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of Ad Volumes during both Jan-Jun’22 and Jan-Jun’21, the data highlighted.

