Harman India’s Prathab Deivanayagham on life beyond work

Prathab Deivanayagham, country manager, Harman India

The Job

The best part about my job is communicating and collaborating with people. To be able to solve problems using a collective pool of intelligence and ideas is an exhilarating experience, and opens up various dimensions to an opportunity. Another aspect of my work that gives me great pleasure is enhancing consumer experiences. From lifestyle to mobility, the range of Harman’s offerings provide a unique chance to learn something new every single day.

It would be amazing to see India create a competitive landscape that enables an end-to-end support ecosystem for all major industries. I truly believe we have some of the brightest minds in the world; all they need is the fundamental building block, and the sky’s the limit. I would love to see the raw potential being tapped within the country with a conducive social and economic environment.

The Weekdays

My day starts with a cup of chai and the newspaper, which has currently been replaced by news apps and digital editions, of course. I then go for a short walk and get down to business soon after. Business meetings with customers take up a good part of my day, but the time I enjoy most during my work hours is when I connect with my team in India and outside. Even in these challenging times, we make sure to connect formally and informally, and discuss everything from work to weather and sports. I end my day with another walk in the evening with my wife, and listen to music to unwind.

The Weekend

I have recently moved to the beautiful city of Bengaluru, and weekends have been spent setting up the home with my wife. Otherwise, I try to sneak in enough time to watch movies on various OTT platforms. From the works of Majid Majidi to Mahendran, I enjoy a wide variety of genres in movies, and constantly look for something amazing to watch. Playing cricket with my son also helps me stay active through the weekend.

The Toys

I love my electronic percussion kit that I try and use at least once every few weeks.

The Logos

With fashion, my mantra is comfort and elegance. I love my collection of Pepe Jeans and Tommy Hilfiger shirts.

