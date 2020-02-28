Harley-Davidson India has rolled out #FreedomStoriesIndia campaign to inspire new riders

Currently, the Indian H.O.G community consists of 7,500 active members.

Harley-Davidson India has launched a social media campaign #FreedomStoriesIndia. The campaign aims to capture the journeys and philosophies of members of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) to serve as an inspiration to the new wave of riders. Aired on February 20, the first episode of the eight episode series highlights the relationship shared by the first seven regional directors of the H.O.G. community with their machine.

The series will cover the personal journeys of eight riders including Bikram Puri (Pune), Farooq Ahmed (Bangalore), Harpreet Singh Khurmi (Delhi), Salamat Sharieff (Bangalore), Saurin Shah (Ahmedabad), Sreedhar Raju (Mumbai) and Vinay Singh Rajput (Ahmedabad). The brand claims that every episode will delve deeper into the personal story of each rider and how Harley-Davidson has impacted their lives by adding an element of freedom. The video series aims to highlight the the sense of “oneness” in the community.

Harley-Davidson has always stood for freedom of expression and the video series beautifully captures this, Sajeev Rajasekharan, managing director, Harley-Davidson India. “Over the last decade, Harley owners have stood by us and have helped us to grow from strength to strength and this campaign is our way of celebrating the H.O.G. community. Our focus has always been to put our riders at the forefront and with #FreedomStoriesIndia, we have nailed it.” he added

H.O.G community consists of nearly 1 million members and more than 1,400 chapters in 140 countries and is the official riding club of Harley-Davidson. It was formed over eight years ago in India and since then it has brought together 20,000 H.O.G. members from across the country. Currently, the community consists of 7,500 active H.O.G. members. Harley-Davidson also provides insurance and other programs to help riders through Harley- Davidson Financial Services.

