Hari Darshan announces Juhi Chawla as global brand ambassador

Hari Darshan has appointed Juhi Chawla as the brand ambassador. The actress will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all-new range of Incense Sticks from Hari Darshan. As per the company, for over 50 years Hari Darshan has stood for devotion, belief, positivity, wellness and bliss and Juhi Chawla represents each of these values to perfection. “An astute artist, star, beauty queen, professional, entrepreneur, mother and philanthropist… That’s Juhi Chawla for you. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the company further especially when we are strongly focusing on expanding the brand,” Goldy Nagdev, managing director- Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited, said.

Hari Darshan manufactures widest range of devotional, spiritual and meditation products like; dhoop (incense paste), agarbathi (incense sticks), hawan samagri, chandan tika, kalawa, gulab jal, puja diya oil, camphor. With the keen objective to attract new generations and adapt to new buying patterns the company is working on the right marketing strategies with new products and channels. “Authenticity, originality and honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most,” Juhi Chawla stated.

