Hardik Pandya becomes brand ambassador for muvin

The brand has unveiled a digital film featuring Pandya

Youth-focused neobank muvin has roped in cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador to boost the brand’s multi-channel marketing campaigns. As part of the association, Pandya will represent muvin across 360-degree campaigns. The brand has already rolled out a digital film featuring Pandya. Moreover, it plans to feature a host of creative and incentivised content including the new brand ambassador.

“We believe that teaching personal finance as an essential life skill to a child ought to start at a school level. Students today are a part of a tech-savvy and digital first generation. We are leveraging this scenario to guide them into the world of finance by demystifying its nuances with a simplified and byte-sized approach,” Mukund Rao, co-founder, FinOne Technologies, said.

According to Rao, Pandya’s personal journey has struck a deep chord with India’s young generation that is ambitious, willing to chase their dreams and aspiring to be successful and self-reliant. “A disruptor throughout his career, nobody could better represent what we stand for,” Rao added.

Bengaluru-headquartered muvin provides neo-banking experience for students and caters to both teens and young adults through its card and mobile app. It is powered by RuPay and has partnerships with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Fino Payments Bank.

“As a parent, I believe in the merit of muvin’s vision of creating Digital Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy. I see today’s youth becoming financially independent a lot earlier than I did. Boosting their financial knowledge at school level could redefine the way they understand the value of money, learn how to save and spend wisely,” Pandya said.

Read Also: Hyundai India sees spike in enquiries this festive season; rolls out ‘Beyond Mobility’ campaign to strengthen brand image

Read Also: LaunchMyCareer rolls out #MeraFutureMeraHaq campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook