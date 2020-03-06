Hardayal Prasad of SBI Cards on life beyond work hours

Hardayal Prasad, MD and CEO, SBI Card

The Job

Sheer pursuit of excellence is what motivates and drives me. I have been fortunate enough to have worked with leaders who helped me look at the larger picture and pursue initiatives that have a long-term impact. My passion for work today is fuelled by the dynamic and fast evolving credit cards and payments industry. I must admit, my past two years at SBI Card have been quite exciting, with the company achieving impressive growth. I like to challenge myself continuously, and at the same time, encourage my team to think big and continue pursuing newer benchmarks of excellence.

The Weekdays

I like to have my day well organised. I begin my day early, in order to organise my thoughts and prioritise what needs to get accomplished. Usually, the day is packed with back-to-back meetings; however, I do try to take small breaks amid the daily hustle bustle, to reflect and recharge. I must admit that though I have handled significant and diverse roles while working with SBI, my journey at SBI Card has been a watershed moment in my career. There has never been a dull moment. Each day is power packed with challenges and opportunities.

The Weekend

I like to spend time with my family and relish appetising food on weekends. If I get the time, I like to watch movies or read a book that inspires me. Currently, I am reading Attackers Advantage and Thinking, Fast and Slow. I unwind myself listening to different genres of music, especially those with meaningful lyrics and soulful melody.

The Toys

If I must choose, then it has to be my iPad. It keeps me connected to my family and work, as my work schedule requires a lot of travel.

The Logos

I admire Apple, Bose, Sony, Raymond and Cross.

