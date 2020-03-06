Hardayal Prasad of SBI Cards on life beyond work hours

From his favourite books to getaways, Prasad reveals all
The Job
Sheer pursuit of excellence is what motivates and drives me. I have been fortunate enough to have worked with leaders who helped me look at the larger picture and pursue initiatives that have a long-term impact. My passion for work today is fuelled by the dynamic and fast evolving credit cards and payments industry. I must admit, my past two years at SBI Card have been quite exciting, with the company achieving impressive growth. I like to challenge myself continuously, and at the same time, encourage my team to think big and continue pursuing newer benchmarks of excellence.
The Weekdays
I like to have my day well organised. I begin my day early, in order to organise my thoughts and prioritise what needs to get accomplished. Usually, the day is packed with back-to-back meetings; however, I do try to take small breaks amid the daily hustle bustle, to reflect and recharge. I must admit that though I have handled significant and diverse roles while working with SBI, my journey at SBI Card has been a watershed moment in my career. There has never been a dull moment. Each day is power packed with challenges and opportunities.
The Weekend
I like to spend time with my family and relish appetising food on weekends. If I get the time, I like to watch movies or read a book that inspires me. Currently, I am reading Attackers Advantage and Thinking, Fast and Slow. I unwind myself listening to different genres of music, especially those with meaningful lyrics and soulful melody.
The Toys
If I must choose, then it has to be my iPad. It keeps me connected to my family and work, as my work schedule requires a lot of travel.
The Logos
I admire Apple, Bose, Sony, Raymond and Cross.
