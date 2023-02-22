Haptik plans to leverage ChatGPT AI and generative AI to benefit large enterprises

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), has today announced its vision for using Generative AI to build the most human-like bots for enterprises. The announcement comes as the Company launches four beta features that are going to be powered by the latest Generative AI technology.

Speaking on the launch of beta features, Haptik co-founder and CTO Swapan Rajdev said: “I’m stoked by the potential business opportunity Generative AI brings for enterprises. At Haptik, we have already been using GPT 2 and GPT 3 to augment the bot training data for higher accuracy. ChatGPT uses GPT-3.5 and is a whole different ball game altogether. I’m glad to announce our four upcoming beta launches that can humanize your bot, engaging in free-flowing conversations with your customers without hours of manual training and effort.”

The emergence of GPT-3.5 allows Haptik to improve the accuracy of chatbot’s responses. By leveraging an accurate chatbot that engages in meaningful and human-like conversations, enterprises will be able to offer a better customer experience (CX), improve customer engagement, reduce drop-offs, and ultimately, foster stronger customer relationships.

Haptik said that its new beta features will be made available to all its customers and will be deployed across the platform. It estimates that the features will help enterprises improve their CSAT metric by 10-15% thanks largely to the humanized, more accurate responses of the chatbot. Haptik also mentions that the go-to market and build time will be reduced by at least 30%.

Haptik said it plans to work with its customers and partners to use Generative AI to drive innovation.

