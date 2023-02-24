Happy partners with MOS World to offer digital credit line to MOS merchants

Happy, a neo-fintech platform, has recently partnered with MOS World, a rural fintech firm, with the aim of providing a 100% digital credit line to MOS merchants.

Happy, in a statement, said that it has collaborated with several merchant aggregators, including POS vendors, BC networks, and e-commerce platforms, among others, to provide instant loans to their merchants.

With a total of $18M in funding raised over two rounds, their latest being a debt financing round in 2020, Happy said that it has cemented its position in the fintech industry.

Through this partnership, the company plans to extend its services to MOS World’s merchants across India, enabling both companies to address the credit needs of underrepresented and underserved micro-businesses.



“With this alliance, we aim to foster relationships with other brands and expand the partnership and customer base. What excites us the most is the fact that we have now partnered with a fintech company that will help us cater to a niche, underserved sector.” said Manish Khera, founder and MD, Happy.

“This alliance will provide access to much-needed capital for agents, enabling them to expand their businesses, increase their revenue and profits, and improve their overall financial health.” said Chirag Shah, founder and CEO, MOS World.

Also Read ShareChat introduces certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook