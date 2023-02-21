Hapipola names Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Hapipola, a lifestyle gadget company, has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India Women’s cricket team, as its new brand ambassador.

The company said that the cricketer embodies the company’s values, which combine technology with style to cater to today’s fashionable and tech-savvy young generation.

Hapipola offers a range of products across various categories such as TWS, smartwatches, BT audio, and mobile accessories.

“Harmanpreet is a multifaceted cricket player with vivacious passion and inspiring energy. Much like how she smashes the boundaries with her smart moves, her presence will help the brand soar to new heights. Together, we will #MoveSmartWithHapipola” said Prasanth Chordia, founder and director.

“It’s great to see how Hapipola has evolved in bringing new tech gadgets and convenient pocket devices which depict the dynamic lives of today’s generation. In addition to cricket, I enjoy listening to music that helps me focus even more on the game. I’m delighted to be a member of the Hapipola family.” said Harmanpreet Kaur.

