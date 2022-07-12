Hansa Research appoints Sandeep Ranade as EVP and national head of quantitative research

Hansa Research has appointed Sandeep Ranade as the executive vice president (EVP) and national head of quantitative research. Ranade has been associated with the research industry for nearly 27 years. He has extensive experience in FMCG, telecom and the media sectors across brand, creative and media domains. He has also led teams across locations to help clients build their brands and solve their critical business issues.

“Ranade’s vast experience will further help advance our research expertise and deliver more valuable insights to our clients. I’m confident he will play an important role in Hansa’s growth in the coming years,” Praveen Nijhara, chief executive officer (CEO), Hansa Research, said.

In his professional journey, he has led multiple global studies including developing a windows-based software for analysing NRS (National Readership Survey) 1995 data with a team of software developers. He was also the team lead for setting up a panel for monitoring lubricant usage in trucks (2003-2004) and also transitioned customer satisfaction study for a large telecommunication client in Africa (across 16 countries). “Being the largest consumer insights company in India, Hansa is known in the research industry for its innovative and path breaking studies. I look forward to working with the team who has pioneered some benchmarks in the market research industry,” Sandeep Ranade, executive vice president (EVP) and head – quantitative research, Hansa Research stated.

Hansa Research is one of the largest Indian consumer insights provider who are in the business of insights and analytics for over 40 years having undertaken client assignments in over 80 countries. It is the first Indian insights and consulting company to acquire a US-based firm, GCR (formerly called Gartner Custom Research). The multi-national company headquartered in India has offices in Singapore, Germany, USA and Bangladesh.

Hansa Research Group is a part of RK SWAMY | HANSA Group of companies which are India’s leading multi-discipline, multi-location, marketing communications, and services groups, serving the needs of a wide array of companies globally.

