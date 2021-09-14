Hanchens closes seed round led by India Accelerator

The round also saw participation from HNIs such as Vikram Duggal, and others

Hanchens, a hyper-local express and same-day logistics startup, has closed its seed funding round. The round was led by India Accelerator and also saw participation from HNIs such as Vikram Duggal, among others. The fresh capital will be utilised for building intuitive and AI-driven technology, strengthening supply, and growth through expansion in metros and non-metros. However, the amount of the raised capital has not been divulged. “Our focus on technology, scale and top-line require large and consistent funds and we are already in discussion for our Pre-Series round with VC’s, micro-VC’s and Family offices,” Dimpy Dewan, co-founder, Hanchens, said.

“Our tech-driven platform and order fulfillment in express mode will fuel logistic support and growth to brands in over 400 cities. We will be providing assured work to over 100K youth in India through seamless onboarding, training, and attractive payouts,” Dewan added.

As per an official statement, Hanchens claims to have expanded to five cities, dispatched more than 30K orders within six months of its inception. The startup currently has a monthly run rate of 30k+ orders, the statement added. In the next 12 months, it plans to expand to more than 15 cities with 10x growth. The company is providing logistics solutions across segments including B2B, B2C, D2C, with further expansion to micro-warehousing, while it started its operations by tying up with small and large brands, restaurants, cloud kitchens.

According to Abhishek Kaushik, co-founder, Hanchens, its vehicle fleet ranges from two-wheeler to three-wheelers to L-3N/5N cargos and delivery vans, while customers can choose among the options as per their requirements. Additionally, the startup’s immediate plan is to start expanding its delivery services to environment-friendly EV vehicles now, Kaushik added.

“With an increased number of brands moving to online delivery models, Hanchens single-pick multi-drop, different delivery modes, secure COD, product safety will help online players and industry players to grow and expand their businesses seamlessly,” Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator, said.

