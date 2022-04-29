Hamdard Laboratories rolls out new campaign for Cinkara brand

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), has rolled out two new marketing campaign Zindagi Ka Josh Har Dum and a special Ramadan special campaign for its brand Cinkara, urging people to start the day (Sehri) and break the fast (Iftaar) with Cinkara since it can keep the people energised.

The new campaign encourages people, and for those who are fasting, it urges them to start the day with Cinkara and do their Iftar by consuming Cinkara. The campaign stresses how its nutritional value is beneficial for all age groups. It supplements vitamin deficiency, increases stamina, helps improve appetite, helps relieve stress, alleviates acute illness, and speeds up recovery, the company said.

“At Hamdard, it’s our constant endeavour to provide products that are targeted at holistic wellness and keep us energetic to fight life challenges. Cinkara campaign is the testimony of providing holistic healthcare to all age groups,” Abdul Majeed, chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), said.

