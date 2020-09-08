Hamdard Laboratories’ new campaign celebrates people who have emerged victorious despite all odds

The film features men and women from different walks of life who have made a mark despite difficult circumstances

Hamdard Laboratories has launched a new campaign ‘Sachai Andar. Achchai Bahar’ for their brand Safi, celebrating the spirits and courage of people who are beautiful inside and out. The campaign attempts to redefine true beauty and adds new parameters against the set stereotypes by society. Conceptualised by Mortals on Mission, the integrated marketing campaign will run across radio, and digital mediums to maximize reach and spread the message.

The film features men and women from different walks of life who have made a mark despite all odds and emerged victorious. From names such as Anny Divya – world’s youngest woman commander to fly Boeing 777; Ashweeta Shetty – Tedx speaker from being a beedi roller; Afshan Ashiq – Captain of J&K women’s football team; Mira Erda – youngest formula 4 girl driver in India; Gladstone Peter, a one man band; Angad Dariyani- maker of India’s first 3D printer; Chandeep Singh – world record holder for fastest 100 mtrs para skating and Sanober Pardiwala – India’s first stunt woman, are featured in the campaign.

According to Suman Varma, chief marketing officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), the new campaign celebrates the true spirit of people who are beautiful inside out. “It’s about the power of self-belief, determination that adds another dimension of glow. Positioned as Sachchai Andar. Achchai Bahar, it reflects the product truth. Safi purifies the blood from inside to give us glowing skin outside,” she added.

The campaign showcases eight talented people of India who have broken stereotypes to reflect their self- belief and their act is what makes them beautiful and celebrated, Pranav Harihar Sharma, creative director, said. “The idea makes a point that you are not what you look. The glow on the face is the glow that comes from within,” he added.

