Hamdard, Phogat Sisters and Rifle Daadis team up for #MainDarpokHoon campaign

The campaign has been launched on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Hotstar etc

At a time when social distancing is the norm and the only solution to battle the fight against coronavirus, Hamdard Laboratories (medicine division) has launched a new campaign #MainDarpokHoon to encourage people to stay indoors and take preventive measures to stay healthy and safe amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The campaign #MainDarpokHoon features Phogat sisters – Babita and Sangeeta, Rifle Daadis – Chandro and Prakashi and creates a contradiction by describing that even fearless are worried about the pandemic and it’s wise to stay indoors to defeat the novel Coronavirus. According to Suman Varma, chief marketing officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), in times like this, we have to act responsibly and respond sensibly, and leverage the norms set by the Government. “As a brand, we wanted to say in times like this boosting one’s immunity is the first step of prevention besides all the precautions we are being told to take, to stay safe.”

#MainDarpokHoon campaign is conceptualised by Pranav Harihar Sharma, creative consultant for marketing at Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division). The campaign is live on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Hotstar etc. “Fear makes us extra cautious and it is the exact need of the hour today. We are living in corona times and the best we can do to fight it is to be vigilant of it and follow preventive measures like wearing masks, washing hands and follow social distancing norms. ‘#MainDarpokHoon’ campaign takes an entertaining route to convey the message and depicts fear as the greatest strength in defeating the pandemic,” Sharma elaborated.

Hamdard offers a wide range of products such as Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton and Chyawanprash immunity boosters across the country.

Read Also: FMCG veteran Bibhu Nanda joins Milk Mantra as COO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook