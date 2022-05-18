Half of the films featured in global non-English top 10 are from India: Netflix

Netflix’s Global Non-English Top 10 features half of the films from India. The list highlights the increase in global audience for its Indian films. This is a first for any country globally since the launch of the Global Top 10 in 2021, according to the company.

Films have been integral to the storytelling culture in India and the variety of films being made currently, from all corners of the country, is note-worthy, Pratiksha Rao, director, films and licensing, Netflix India, said. “On Netflix, films make up a larger percentage of viewing in India than they do globally. Streaming has the ability to combine entertainment and technology, enabling stories to travel and making global entertainment a reality,” she added.

As per the company, Gangubai Kathiawadi, continues to trend on Netflix, along with Netflix’s action thriller Thar. Tamil action thriller Beast and its Hindi version Raw and Radhe Shayam’s Hindi version also made it to the top 10. Since launch, the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list has featured 21 films from India, including seven original Indian films launched during the time such as Dhamaka, Haseen Dillruba and Navarasa. Netflix is an American, subscription based streaming entertainment service that claims to have 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries. The platform offers TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a variety of genres and languages. As per the company, Netflix has partnered with the Indian film industry to bring a variety of theatrical films to its members, including Sooryavanshi, Badhaai Do, Shyam Singha Roy, Beast, and Kurup. Additionally, the lineup of films includes Jersey, RRR (Hindi) along with original films such as Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya, Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling and Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

