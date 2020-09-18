Haldiram’s new campaign turns the spotlight back on traditional Indian sweets

The integrated campaign will be showcased primarily across television, online, print and outdoor mediums

Indian sweets and snacks manufacturer Haldiram’s has rolled out a campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore to revive the tradition of celebrating with sweets. Through the campaign, Haldiram’s attempts to turn the spotlight back on traditional Indian sweets or mithai by using the device of nostalgia. The integrated campaign will be showcased primarily across television, online, print and outdoor mediums.

“Since time immemorial, sweets have been the hallmark of celebration. Be it a royal alliance, a victory, a spiritual offering, or a simple moment of happiness, sweets have always been a partner to these moments of joy and festivity. But today, the position that traditional Indian sweets once held has been occupied by the likes of chocolates, cakes, cookies and other such confectionaries. With this campaign, Haldiram’s intends to remind Indians how celebrations are incomplete in the absence of mithai,” the company said in a statement.

Through the decades, we have always been known for our quality and consistency in our products and the same applies to our sweets portfolio, Neeraj Agrawal, director, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd. said. “In India, sweets are consumed and gifted on a regular basis. They also hold immense importance during festivities. This campaign has been designed to make the brand extremely relatable to our audiences, by showcasing Haldiram’s as a part of their daily lives. Hence ‘Desh ki Mithaas’,” he added further.

According to Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, with this campaign, the company is bringing alive India’s love for ‘meetha’– The fact that we Indians don’t need occasions to enjoy our sweets and also, the fact that we love serving and sharing sweets a bit more than eating them, has been highlighted in the campaign.

