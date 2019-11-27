Hain Future Natural is on an expansion mode; expand reach to 32,000 general trade outlets by 2020

Hain Future Natural has also partnered with leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Big Basket to reach out to a larger customer base.

Hain Future Natural is expanding its distribution channels across India by 2020. Producer of Better-For-You Terra Chips and Sensible Portions Veggie Straws, the company is a joint venture between US-based Hain Celestial Group Inc and Future Consumer Ltd. The current portfolio comprising of Terra Chips and Sensible Portions Veggie Straws (available in three flavours – Sea Salt, Zesty Ranch and Cheddar Cheese) is present in major metros including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The company aims to expand its products’ reach by connecting with 32,000 outlets by the end of 2020.

“With Hain Future Natural, Future Consumer aims to reach all such consumers who are conscious of what they consume. We will continue to increase our presence across modern trade, general trade, and alternate channels in a phased manner over the next few years,” said Ashni Biyani, managing director, Future Consumer Ltd, said.

Hain Future Natural has already established a strong presence across modern trade outlets like Big Bazaar, Easy Day, HyperCity, Foodhall, Star Bazaar, Spencer’s Retail and Godrej Nature’s Basket that registers over 500 million customer footfalls annually. Hain Future Natural has also partnered with leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Big Basket to reach out to a larger customer base.

“To be in the market in such times where consumers are increasingly looking for products which are better for them is very encouraging for companies like Hain. Hain with its long pedigree of being at the forefront of Organic, Natural and Better-for-you in many markets is committed to provide the best, authentic products and deliver the promise of goodness to consumers,” said Rajnish Ohri, managing director, Hain Celestial India, stated

Terra Chips was first introduced in Foodhall and was subsequently available in Big Bazaar. The Rs 400 chips pack will now be sold at Rs 100 a pack.