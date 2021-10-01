Haier’s ‘Perform Big, Silently’ campaign recognises women achievers in India

The TVCs will be aired in Hindi and English

Home appliances and consumer electronics brand Haier has launched new campaign ‘Perform Big, Silently’ to celebrate notable women achievers of India. In a series of new television commercials(TVCs), the brand features Dr. Arunima Sinha, Dr. Seema Rao, Harika Dronavalli, and Anissa Lamare for breaking stereotypes and pushing boundaries. “Our latest campaign, ‘Perform Big, Silently’, takes another leap towards our efforts to recognise the success of Indian women,” N.S. Satish, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Haier Appliances India, said.

“Striving silently in their respective fields they have made our nation proud and our campaign lauds their accomplishments. Similarly, our new range of washing machines champions performance in the background without making any noise. Haier salutes the spirit and achievements of these performers who made it big without making noise,” Satish added.

Haier has collaborated with Famous Innovations for the creation of the TVC that will premiere across all leading national and regional TV channels. In addition, it will be aired in Hindi and English for better reach. The campaign also showcases the brand’s latest 929 series washing machine.

According to Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovation, the consumer durables category is cluttered with celebrity-driven communication, relying on bollywood and cricket’s fame to sell products. Kamble is of the view that Indian consumers are ready to move forward with new idols – people who perform big, silently. Hence, Haier has decided to celebrating personalities from various fields such as mountain climbing, combat training, chess, and downhill mountain biking.

With this theme of ‘Perform big, Silently’, the brand promotes its latest Super Drum Series of front load fully automatic washing machines. These washing machines feature one of the biggest drums in India, the company claimed in a statement. Under the larger campaign theme ‘Silent Performers’, this is the second series of TVCs launched by the brand. The theme was first introduced by in 2019 with Dipa Karmakar, Hima Das, and Simranjit Kaur.

