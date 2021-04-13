Haier India urges people to stay on top of their health in its new commercial for air conditioners

The campaign focuses on the need for cleaner air and healthier lungs even when people are locked in their homes due to the resurgence of the pandemic, this summer

Haier, the home appliances and consumer electronics brand, has launched its latest TVC based on the recently introduced UVClean Pro Air Conditioner for healthy air. The new TVC titled ‘Mushkil Vs Aasaan’ highlights Haier’s continuous bid towards ensuring a healthier environment for its customers through the latest innovations.

The campaign focuses on the need for cleaner air and healthier lungs even when people are locked in their homes due to the resurgence of the pandemic, this summer. The TVC, conceptualised and created in collaboration with Zero Zero Creative Solutions will premiere across TV channels and genres like general entertainment, movies, news, among others. The brand will also be promoting the campaign through print and online media.

Led by three commercials, the TVC showcases a friendly relationship between a middle-aged uncle (played by the theatre and television actor, Gopal Datt) and his young nephew. The scenes of the commercial portray Gopal Datt as a hypochondriac uncle who is desperately trying to keep his lungs healthy by doing all sorts of complicated exercises and ends up looking inadvertently funny in front of his nephew. While the nephew notices his uncle breathing in a weird manner and struggling towards keeping his lungs healthier, he simply switches on Haier’s new UV Clean Pro Inverter Air Conditioner to achieve the same result.

The idea behind this TVC is to establish a unique connection with our consumers and highlight the importance of clean air inside homes especially in these challenging times of the pandemic, Satish NS, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Haier Appliances India, said. “Health behind doors has become a crucial matter and all our consumers are striving to choose products that help them stay healthy. Our latest range of inverter ACs is packed with such latest innovations that ensure clean and healthy air inside our customer’s homes,” he added.

“Our advertising campaign builds on the clean air legacy of Haier ACs and its particular relevance in these times. The campaign takes off on the insight that people go to extraordinary lengths to keep their lungs healthy. And some of the things that they do in their attempts to keep breathing healthy air sometimes border on the farcical. Our ads dramatize this in a way that would resonate strongly with consumers,” Kumar Subramaniam, director, Zero Zero Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd said.

