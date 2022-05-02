Hafele positions itself as a lifestyle brand with new campaign

Hafele has launched a new campaign aiming to redefine its position as a lifestyle brand. The new launch is in line with the company’s effort to increase its reach and strengthen its brand recall among end-customers. With Hafele’s new tagline ‘Let’s Reimagine’ the brand invites customers to choose from Hafele’s many product ranges – in order to create or recreate their homes. The campaign seeks to highlight Hafele as a lifestyle brand that people aspire to.

The Hafele ‘Let’s Reimagine’ campaign was released on all digital platforms in March 2022. Through a series of videos and inspirational posts, this campaign shows how the diverse Hafele solutions bring easiness, convenience, and flexibility to a working couple’s hectic lifestyles.

For a long time Hafele has stood at a leadership position in the business-to-business (B2B) segment in South Asia, Jurgen Wolf, managing and marketing director, Hafele South Asia, said. “We now want to take our brand and what it stands for, directly to the end customer through our newly launched ‘Let’s Reimagine’ campaign. With this well-defined communication strategy for our brand, we are trying to visualise the many interior solutions which Hafele is offering. We are hoping that this will whet our customer’s appetite to visit one of our Hafele Showrooms where they can actually touch, feel and experience the solutions that Hafele has on offer and convince them to use our products and services.”

