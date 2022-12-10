Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon￼

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Samir Kumaar Modi, managing director, Modi Enterprises, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I have always been passionate for my businesses, leaving limited time for indulgences. I believe in living my life the Meraki way, which means leaving a piece of yourself in whatever you do and doing it with love and creativity. Hence, bringing creative ideas to life has never felt like work to me. When not working, I love to listen to music, surf the internet and indulge in retail therapy to get my hands on the latest gadgets that have disrupted the tech space. I also enjoy shopping for new products and cosmetics, discovering new artists and finding interesting art pieces to buy.

How do you spend your weekends?

Getting free time on a weekend is a luxury in itself. Nevertheless, weekends rejuvenate me and allow me to refocus. I make it a point to catch up with my family and friends and unwind in my ‘me’ time. Cooking has always been a passion that finds a backseat during weekdays. Hence, I make time during the weekends to dabble with new recipes and cook for the people I love. I also make it a point to shower my furry family members – my four schnauzers and my two labs – with extra love and attention. They are a bundle of joy and being around them instantly lifts my mood. Weekends also allow me to get my small household chores done and catch up on things that I could not do on the weekdays.

What are your favourite gadgets?

I am in awe of the evolving technology. Naturally, I adore gadgets and love getting my hands on the newest multimedia gizmos. My current favourites include the PS5, iPad, Echo Show, iPhone 14 and Canon R5. I thoroughly enjoy exploring the new features that these gadgets offer.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I am a connoisseur of good food. I would have loved to have opened my own bar, club cum restaurant, something different and unique.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

When it comes to travel, Florence in Italy is an absolute favourite. I love its culture, soulful renaissance art, and mesmerising architecture. The delectable food in Florence inspires the cooking enthusiast in me. You can feel the vibrance the moment you set foot in the city, and it always leaves you longing for more.

A TV show, a movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I recommend that everyone must watch The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. It is an epic western classic, one that I can watch over and over again.

