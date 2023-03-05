Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Kirti Kabra, director, RR Global, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

I am an enthusiastic Plantsman. So, when I am not working, I definitely like to spend time with my plants. It is therapeutic and has the power to distress me. I am a nature lover and whenever I get an opportunity, I love to spend my time with nature. During the lockdown, I invested most of my time setting up the garden and nurturing the plants at my home. There is joy in watching the plants grow.

How do you spend your weekends?

Balance is the mantra of my life. I have always liked to enjoy the best of everything in my life by maintaining that healthy balance between my work and personal life. Most of my weekends are spent putting things in order at home, simple pleasures of life like spending time with my family. My favourite activity over the weekend is to spend time with my grandchildren, it gives me much-needed mental relaxation. Once in a while, I also like to catch up for a movie with my friends.

What are your favourite gadgets?

In today’s fast-paced world, we like to access everything at the touch of our fingertip and what better gadget than our phones. My Apple phone gets me everything on the go with just one click.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

I have always had a keen interest in photography and would’ve willingly taken Wildlife Photographer as an alternate career. I enjoy being amidst nature and wildlife photography gives the power of nature in our hands where you see beauty in everything and there is uniqueness in every frame. It is a thrilling and adventurous experience to be in the wilderness with animals and nature.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

I love travelling and exploring unique destinations and meeting new people, it gives me immense joy. So far, I have travelled to more than 50 countries which includes some exotic locations including Antarctica and the North Pole. Some of my favourite places that I enjoyed visiting the most include Finland, Botswana, Costa Ricca, Morocco, North Pole. As a traveller, I like to explore new destinations every time rather than go back to the same places.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching?

Ted Talks. The show depicts real-life experiences, we get to learn and understand so much about people’s struggles and achievements.

