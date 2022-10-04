Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan sign with FairPlay Sports

FairPlay Sports have signed Indian footballers Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan. As per the company, the new signings will further boost FairPlay Sports’ roster which already includes Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa, ATKMB winger Ashique Kuruniyan and ATKMB forward Manvir Singh, among others.

For Bandana Chhetri, co-founder, FairPlay Sports, Sandhu and Jhingan are key figures in Indian football and have massive fan favourites because of their style of play and intensity on the field. “As an agency, we have always had a focus on football and footballers, because it has a lot of potential for growth. We want to provide footballers the opportunity and support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it,” she added.

According to Sandesh Jhingan, FairPlay Sports does a good job with all athlete-related aspects beyond the pitch. “I’ve known the people behind it for some time now and am excited at all the possibilities being part of the FairPlay team will bring,” Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stated.

