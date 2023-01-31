Gupshup onboards Vartika Verma as senior director global marketing

Conversational engagement platform Gupshup has announced the appointment of Vartika Verma as the senior director of global marketing. According to the company, Verma will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value for shareholders and customers worldwide.

Verma’s bias towards action, cross-team collaboration, and strong understanding of business needs alongside brand and growth marketing experience is a powerful combination, Beerud Sheth, CEO and co-founder, Gupshup, said. “With her deep experience in the conversational messaging space, I look forward to new ideas and opportunities she will bring into marketing at Gupshup,” he added.

Before her current appointment at Gupshup, Verma was the vice president at Yellow.ai where she led their global marketing initiatives including entry to new markets, annual run rate (ARR) growth, and expansion. She has over 15 years of experience in areas such as technology, product, and growth marketing. Her work experience additionally includes marketing leadership positions in companies like Directi, Rocket Internet, Hike and Payoneer.

The conversational AI market is rapidly growing and evolving, driven by capability advancements in AI that are empowering businesses to deliver 10 times better CX, Vartika Verma, senior director global marketing, Gupshup, stated. ” I am joining Gupshup at this juncture across expansion into new products and geographies, and execute ideas to meet the demand for communications-focused PaaS (CPaaS) and conversational AI solutions across the globe,” she added.

