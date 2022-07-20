Gupshup names Krishna Tammana as chief technology officer

Gupshup, a global conversational engagement platform, has roped in Krishna Tammana as chief technology officer (CTO). In the new role, Tammana will lead technology strategy, engineering and integration, supporting Gupshup’s product-led growth and market expansion, the company said in an official statement.

“Gupshup’s strong growth has been built on the foundation of heavy investment in product and engineering. As we gear up for the next phase of growth, I welcome Tammana, a seasoned tech veteran from Silicon Valley. He brings deep expertise in building high-scale products and extensive experience in managing high-performing tech teams,” Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup, said on the appointment.

With over two decades of experience, Tammana brings rich expertise in IT infrastructure (cloud and on-prem environments), data architecture, security and SaaS. Previously, Tammana was the CTO of Talend, a data integration and management company, where he led product management, engineering, and cloud operations. Prior to Talend, he led large global engineering teams in hyper-growth environments at Splunk, E*TRADE and Sybase. He is a Computer Science graduate from BITS, Pilani.

“We are on the cusp of another fundamental shift in how the world leverages mobile technology. Gupshup is uniquely positioned to help many more brands reach and engage with a much broader customer base more effectively. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s next growth phase,” Tammana stated.

Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging. Gupshup is a conversational engagement platform, powering over nine billion messages monthly. Gupshup’s carrier-grade platform provides a single messaging API for over 30 channels, a conversational experience-building tool kit for any use case and a network of emerging market partnerships across messaging channels, device manufacturers, ISVs and operators. Gupshup operates in India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

