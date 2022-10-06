Gulf Oil ropes in Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassador

Gulf Oil Lubricants has brought on board cricketer Smriti Mandhana, as its new brand ambassador. With this association, Gulf Oil claims to have become the first company in the lubricant space to appoint a woman cricketer as ambassador to represent the organisation and its ethos. Smriti Mandhana will join the ranks of current brand ambassadors Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Through this association, Gulf Oil aims to celebrate women power and inspire female audience in the country while also honoring the achievements of Indian women cricketers.

According to Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants, this association will help them connect with consumers across the spectrum, male and female audiences alike, reinforcing their brand philosophy and enhancing their engagement with the sport of cricket.“In the recent past, we have witnessed a surging demand for our products from a new audience segment. As an organisation that is determined to lead with the evolving times, we seek to strengthen our brand recall among women vehicle owners in India. Smriti Mandhana was a natural choice for us as she shares a lot of synergy in values with Gulf Oil. We have a long history of associating with top athletes in the country,” he added.

Gulf Oil recognises that the dynamics of the automotive segment has evolved with more women playing a pivotal role in the decision-making process of vehicular purchase and its further maintenance. With the addition of Smriti Mandhana to its group of ambassadors, the organisation claims to have taken cognizance of the changing consumer demographics and is determined to appeal and cater to the new developing customer landscape in the segment.

Mandhana is a natural choice to represent the brand considering her achievements and wide appeal with the cricketing audience of the nation, Amit Gheji, head marketing, Gulf Oil Lubricants, said. “The popularity and viewership of women’s cricket in India is expanding and we can only see it growing from here. Together, we look forward to creating campaigns that will help the brand get even closer to its consumers. We already have MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya endorsing our brand and now with the addition of Smriti Mandhana, we look forward to living our brand promise of ‘Together, we’re Unstoppable’,” he highlighted.

