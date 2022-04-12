Gulf Oil rolls out new campaign with MS Dhoni

Gulf Oil Lubricants has released its digital-first campaign for this year’s cricket season featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. Aimed towards building a strong consumer connect, the ad campaign features Dhoni delivering dialogue in Tamil and Telugu. Launched with a 360 degree approach, the campaign will cover digital, TVCs and outdoor. Targeted at the southern markets, the ads will be on air throughout the cricket season.

The campaign has been conceptualised by OPN Advertising and DDB Mudra. For Chockalingam S, creative director, OPN Advertising, Dhoni has become a superstar akin to some of the biggest movie stars in terms of his fans in south. “We wanted our campaign to reflect this hero status both for Dhoni as well as the product. Which is why, we had punch dialogues and dramatic entry shots woven into every script. Watching him delivering dialogues in Tamil and Telugu was delightful and we hope that the local connect for the brand grows even stronger,” he added.

“Gulf Oil has, over the years, enjoyed a strong presence in the south market, all thanks to years of the MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings association. With these highly engaging, ‘uniquely south’ films, we saw an opportunity to strengthen the brand’s business reach and boost confidence, not just among our customers but also our retailers and distributors,” Anurag Tandon, managing partner, DDB Mudra Group, said.

For Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants, South India has always been a top performing market for Gulf Oil. “With these campaign films, the brand hopes to strengthen the consumer connect further and enhance distribution in this part of the country. Our 11 years’ association with Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni has given us exponential growth and this was the best time to celebrate the longest association,” he stated.

