Gulf Oil rolls out a brand film titled Vachan Suraksha ka

Gulf Oil Lubricants is celebrating this Raksha Bandhan by offering a healthcare program to the trucker community as a part of ‘Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan’ campaign. Aimed at extending care and protection to the trucking community, Gulf Oil plans to reach out to over 10,000 truckers on ground across 12 cities on the eve of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, thus creating awareness on the importance of healthcare and wellbeing.

Creating awareness on the conversation, Gulf Oil has released a brand film titled Vachan Suraksha ka. This film illustrates an emotional tie between a brother and a sister, and how the two have protected and cared for each other through the crucial life events. As a gift of Raksha Bandhan, the younger sister encourages the brother to sign up for Gulf Oil’s Suraksha Bandhan healthcare program, which will take care of her brother’s health post her wedding. The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

According to Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Gulf Oil lubricants has been committed to the motto of care and protection. “All our products are a testament to commitment, and so is the initiative of Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan. Throughout the pandemic, the fearless and relentless efforts of the trucker community kept the supply chain of our nation smooth. It is time that we show our appreciation and gratitude to the community. We are hopeful that with this initiative, we have eased off some burden from their shoulders and extended a protective cover for them,” he added.

Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan is a testament to the brand’s ‘promise to protect,’ Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra., said. “Every year, we take this time to give back to the truckers who work relentlessly to keep the economic wheels running on ground. And every year for the last four years, we have taken it up a notch with our creative impact, by crafting great stories and executing great initiatives. We hold pride in the fact that together with Gulf Oil, we enable a safer, better way of life to our truckers, and more so, taking it forward with crafting better stories year on year with our films.”

