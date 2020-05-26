Gulf Oil releases new campaign highlighting the need to live positively in the new normal

The campaign encourages consumers to embrace the positive changes brought in by the lockdown

Lubricant manufacturing and marketing company Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has launched a campaign #NewWayForward featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni to highlight the significance of having a positive outlook when we are all set to return to our daily routine post-lockdown. Conceptualised by OPN Advertising, the film encourages consumers to embrace the ‘new normal’ and stay strong amid the unprecedented crisis the world is facing currently.

The campaign promotes optimism showcasing how ‘normal’ has changed as the world continues to combat Covid-19 giving way to a world with social distancing as the new norm, prioritising our health over everything, spending time with loved ones, being considerate towards others and being mindful of collective responsibility towards the environment. In these trying times, humankind has been facing some major setbacks and with the ‘new normal’, our lives won’t be the same, Ravi Chawla, managing director, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., said. “We have to be conscious of our actions and collectively work towards crafting a better future. As a responsible brand, we urge our customers to stay strong and embrace these changes positively, so that we may emerge stronger than before,” he added.

According to MS Dhoni, brand ambassador, Gulf Oil, the world is going through an unprecedented event with Covid-19 and as we move ahead, we should be more thoughtful and kind to one another. “The all-new norms – social distancing, and sound physical, emotional, and spiritual health, will act as the cornerstone on which we will collectively lay the bedrock for a brighter tomorrow. Maybe this is the 2020 vision, not the one we hoped for but the one we actually need,” he stated further.

