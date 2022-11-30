Gulf Oil Lubricant launches ad film featuring cricketer, MS Dhoni

Gulf Oil Lubricants has rolled out its latest ad film for the ‘Dumdaro ka Dumdaar’ campaign, featuring cricket MS Dhoni, the brand ambassador. According to the company, the campaign marks the re-launch of Gulf XHD Supreme+ 15W-40 tractor engine oil, it said. The campaign ad was conceptualised by OPN Advertising and executed by Bubblewrap Films.

The campaign portrays the product as the new Dhoni among tractor engine oils for Indian farmers, Bala Manian, planning director, said. “We wanted our creative concept to be straightforward, focusing on the key messaging of the product. This connection will strengthen product recall and boost confidence not only among farmers but also among retailers and mechanics,” he claimed further.

The ad film opens with Dhoni’s redirecting his car to Phulpur village. He drives to the village to meet the new Dhoni. On the way, slogans to cheer Dhoni are painted all over the village walls. On reaching the field he realises that villagers are cheering for a farmer and his tractor that has been running/ ploughing land continuously for over 1000 hours with the use of Gulf XHD Supreme+ engine oil.

