Gulf Oil International encourages consumers to get moving again

The campaign #GulfGetMovingAgain celebrates the coming together of humanity and encourages for a better way forward

As the world gears up to step out in a post pandemic world, Gulf Oil International, parent company of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd and the fuel and lubricant partner of Manchester United, has globally released a new digital film with Manchester United. The campaign drives home the message that even if the world may have changed amid these challenging times but our dreams haven’t and encourages consumers to get moving again in the new normal.

“After months of being in lockdown, the world cautiously begins its journey towards new normalcy by prioritizing health, following public hygiene norms and maintaining social distance. The campaign #GulfGetMovingAgain celebrates the coming together of humanity and encourages for a better way forward as the world strikes the balance between mobility and safety,” the company said in a statement.

According to Ravi Chawla, managing director, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., we are still battling unprecedented circumstances where the need to invoke human spirit has become imperative now more than ever. “We’re hopeful to emerge stronger, more driven and focussed from the pandemic creating a legacy for generations to come. Through this video, Gulf Oil and Manchester United welcome the unlocked tomorrow that we have been waiting for, where everything has changed except our dreams and the will to achieve them,” he added further.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited (GOLIL), part of Hinduja Group, markets a wide range of automotive and industrial lubricants, greases, two-wheeler batteries, etc. Today, the Gulf brand is present in more than 100 countries across five continents. The Gulf Oil International Group’s core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range consisting of over 400 performance lubricants and associated products for all market segments.

