Gulf Oil India unveils its new digital campaign

Lubricant brand Gulf Oil India has launched its new digital campaign titled Gulf Ultrasynth ‘On a Smooth Drive’, in association with Zoom Studios. The campaign comprises four short episodes. While Aparshakti Khurana is hosting the episodes, he goes on a drive around the city with other celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Ali Fazal, Kenny Sebastian and Yashraj Mukhate. “We relate with the journey of these celebrities; we at Gulf Oil have always been focused on our goals and never let any obstacle come in the way of our success. We will continue to strive harder and innovate to help our brand and business maintain its smooth drive,” Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said.

The campaign has been released on digital platforms. While the first episode has gone live on September 18, the other three episodes will release on consecutive weekends each. As a part of the campaign, each episode consists of three segments. The host will be seen having a free-flowing conversation with the celebrities. Moreover, the episodes will also have a message and question from a fan, a quiz round and some fun facts about movies and locations.

In these episodes, the conversation is centred around the celebrities’ journey, touching on several topics such as the challenges faced by them, how they have tackled those roadblocks. In addition, celebrities also reveal some never-known anecdotes, especially from the initial phase of their career while they were still pursuing their dreams.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited, part of Hinduja Group, markets a wide range of automotive and industrial lubricants including greases, 2-wheeler batteries. The Gulf brand claims to be present in over 100 countries.

