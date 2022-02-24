GSK ropes in MS Dhoni for its latest vaccination campaign

The campaign will be promoted across multiple media formats including TV, digital videos on YouTube, a website, and at various pediatricians’ clinics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has teamed up with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for its latest campaign to raise awareness about the ‘6 in 1’ vaccination. The campaign will be promoted across multiple media formats including TV, digital videos on YouTube, a website, and at various pediatricians’ clinics.

The campaign’s tagline summarises the major benefit of the combination vaccine: less injection, less pain. In the newly released video for the campaign starring MS Dhoni, a parallel between hitting six for cricket is drawn with the ‘6 in 1’ vaccination for infants to provide protection against six diseases.

As parents, my wife and I look for ways to give our daughter a good foundation for life and we have always believed that vaccination is an essential component of that foundation, MS Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain, said. “Watching my daughter go through the pain due to multiple injections during infancy was difficult for us both. I have joined GSK to raise awareness about 6 in 1 vaccination. Combination vaccination means that infants get the same kind of protection but with fewer injections. Less pain for them and all parents would agree, less pain for us too,” he added.

Every child should be vaccinated in a timely manner as vaccines build children’s immune memory and help to protect them from diseases, Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president, medical affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said about the requirement for 6 in 1 vaccination. “6 in 1 or hexavalent vaccination has helped protect millions of infants in India and across the world and has a proven record of safety and efficacy,” she added.

The 6 in 1 vaccination protects against diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), poliomyelitis, haemophilus influenza type B, and hepatitis B. Parents should consult their pediatricians to know more about the 6 in 1 vaccination.

