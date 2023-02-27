GSK launches digital campaign, “Faisla Sahi, Zindagi Sahi” with Kareena Kapoor Khan

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals limited, today announced the launch of their latest digital campaign, “Faisla Sahi, Zindagi Sahi”, with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Through this campaign, GSK calls on parents to comply with the vaccination card for their children as recommended by their pediatrician, not only through infancy, but also 1 year and beyond. In the digital films, Kareena talks about the ‘moments’ a child may miss because of ‘missed vaccination’.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president- medical affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “There have been frequent outbreaks of certain vaccine-preventable diseases in the country in the past year; for example, the measles outbreak with more than 11,000 cases across the country between May – November 2022 v, the outbreak of swine flu in Maharashtra in August 2022, and that of hepatitis A in Kota in October 2022 vi vii. These are a cause of concern as there is a possibility that we might see outbreaks of other infections in the future too. For the purpose of prevention, all children must be vaccinated on time. We have launched this campaign to encourage parents to increase their awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases and get their children vaccinated in consultation with their pediatrician so that they always follow their vaccination schedule.”

The campaign attempts to bust some myths around vaccine hesitancy that are prevalent amongst parents which are driven by misinformation, negative beliefs, and safety concerns around immunisation. It also appeals to parents to log on to the website MyVaccinationHub.co.in which provides information on vaccination in 12 languages; and has a ‘digital vaccination tracker’ with timely reminders for parents to keep track of their children’s vaccination. The campaign will run across multiple media formats including digital videos on YouTube, MyVaccinationHub.in, and at pediatricians’ clinics across the country.

